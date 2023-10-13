Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/13/23

New York Post | Joel Sherman: Although Hal Steinbrenner indicated Wednesday that major personnel changes were not necessarily coming after the Yankees missed the playoffs, the offseason provides opportunities for on field replacements to take center stage. While Shohei Ohtani is likely just a pipe dream, the Yankees could make real use of Cody Bellinger or a pair of international postings, so long as they commit to flexing their financial muscles rather than prioritize the CBT and its reset penalties.

SNY | Phillip Martinez: Another day, another Gleyber Torres question. The Yankees were at least interested in dealing the second baseman at 2022’s trade deadline, and his future is one of the central questions of this coming offseason. His trade value has taken a significant hit due to the lack of team control beyond 2024, but should the Yankees want to make a splash on another side of the roster, Torres may be the easiest piece to cut loose.

Baseball America | Geoff Pontas: Access to granular, batted-ball data has revolutionized the way we evaluate MLB players, but maybe more importantly it’s changed the way we can evaluate prospects. The level of information available means we can more reliably project prospects and compensate somewhat for sample size noise, and Yankees SS prospect Rodrick Arias just missed BA’s cutoff of the Statcast-popping group of MiLBers. Along with John Cruz, Arias boasts terrific contact quality that could signal a rapid promotion within the organization.