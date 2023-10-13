Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/13/23

The Phillies closed out the Braves last night, and with that, we have another break without baseball. Just as the Wild Card round ended quickly, so did the Division Series round, and we’ll now have to wait until Sunday for the ALCS to begin. The Atlanta-Philadelphia NLDS brought with it some pretty memorable moments, but on the whole, this round was kind of another dud. Hopefully, the LCS’s pack a stronger punch.

We’ll have plenty on the site today to tide you over as we wait for baseball. First, Peter will recap last night’s Game 4 between Atlanta and Philadelphia. Later, Sam will detail the 1998 Yankees’ ALCS triumph, and also review a crushingly disappointing season from Oswaldo Cabrera. Plus, Casey looks back at the five best Yankees moments from 2023 (they exist!), and Josh ruminates on Bob Costas, and knowing when it’s time to say goodbye.

Playoff Schedule:

No games today or tomorrow.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Which one player would you rank as the most likely to be acquired by the Yankees this winter?

2. Now that we’re down to four teams, who is the best remaining starting pitcher? Relief pitcher?