Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/12/23

Look, I’ll just say it: These playoffs have kind of stunk. All four Wild Card Series ended in two-game dustings. Both the Rangers and D-backs swept for their upsets, which were cool on paper but pretty boring in execution if you have any innings of those games. The Astros only lost once to the Twins, and if the Phillies do the same tonight at home against the Braves, then they’ll be LCS-bound as well.

For those keeping score at home, that would be 22 games played out of a possible 32, just two over the minimum. SNOOZE! Wake up, MLB. If the Yankees aren’t going to bother involving themselves with the postseason, at least make the rest of it interesting. Whatever.

Today on the site, Alex and Matt will take turns recapping the Division Series action and with the 1998 Yankees traveling on this day, Peter will jump ahead and grade Jhony Brito’s 2023. Later on, Esteban will crack his knuckles and attempt to put together an Offseason Development Plan to potentially remedy Giancarlo Stanton’s struggles.

Division Series Schedule:

Game 4: Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Time: 8:07 p.m. EDT

TV: TBS

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Questions/Prompts:

1. Do the Braves keep their season alive tonight or are they just another regular season heavyweight going by the wayside?

2. Are you sympathetic to the Rangers to win it all since they’ve never done so before? Or would you still prefer another team?