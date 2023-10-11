Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/11/23

There were two series in action on Tuesday, and only one of them survived another day. The Rangers swept the top-seeded Orioles out of the ALDS, ending an ugly run of baseball for the AL East. With the O’s, Jays, and Rays all swept out of competition, they went a combined 0-7 against the Rangers twice and the Twins. Way to represent, guys! Now it’s the Dodgers with their backs to the wall tonight, with the Twins also facing elimination and Atlanta-Philadelphia as a hype leadup into this October day.

As for us, Josh has the recap on how the Astros took the lead back in their series and the Rangers advanced to start the day. Jeff puts Aaron Boone’s year under the microscope, Peter takes us back to 1998 when the Yanks put themselves a win away from the World Series, Matt delivers a report card for Jake Bauers, and Malachi goes through some of the best bits of our Sequence of the Week series.

Division Series Schedule:

Game 3: Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Time: 5:07 p.m. EDT

TV: TBS

Venue: Citizen’s Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Game 4: Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros

Time: 7:07 p.m. EDT

TV: FS1

Venue: Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

Game 3: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Time: 9:07 p.m. EDT

TV: TBS

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Questions/Prompts:

1. Are the Dodgers or Twins going home tonight? Are both of them done?

2. Why hasn’t anyone learned with the “We want ___” chants?