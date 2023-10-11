Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/11/23

NJ.com | Jimmy Hascup: Pablo López has pitched well in the postseason spotlight so far. For that reason, some have revisited the could-have-been deal for the Twins starter that surfaced multiple times over the last year and a half. However, it’s still a tough sell to say the pitcher would have been worth parting with Gleyber Torres and Oswald Peraza. Instead, the team stood pat and a few months later, signed someone who was a better pitcher at the time in lefty Carlos Rodón. This one is nothing to regret from a process perspective.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: The Yankees’ top pitching prospect Drew Thorpe reflected on his season with Hoch, talking about his perspective as a command-first pitcher who has gained velo, and how he wants to keep the ball rolling into next year. He’ll be presented a more significant challenge as he makes his way through the upper levels. In addition to quotes from Thorpe, Hoch discussed several other updates on some top prospects in the organization.

MLB.com | Jesse Borek: The Arizona Fall League presents an opportunity for players who missed out on significant time during the minor league regular season. For Yankees prospect Trystan Vrieling, it’s a chance to showcase why the team drafted him in the third round in 2022. Despite not making his official debut, Vrieling is another promising pitching prospect for the Yankees who can make an unexpected come up in 2024.

The Athletic ($) | Chris Kirschner and Brendan Kuty: Kirschner and Kuty work their tails off on the Yankees’ beat, and they’re surveying the fanbase after the tough season with the plan to analyze some key questions next week. If you have some nuanced takes on the Yanks, they’ll be sure to cover them. In a time of disappointment, this is a great chance to get perspective on the rest of the fanbase.