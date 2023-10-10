Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/10/23

New York Post | Greg Joyce: Michael King recovered from an injury and immediately went back to making an impact from the bullpen. However, it was over the course of eight starts that he really made an impression. Aaron Boone believes that next year, King will have a spot in the rotation if he wants it, and everything we have seen and heard from the righty, he wants it. He wants to test out his arm over a more stressful workload.

New York Post | Mark W. Sanchez: The Yankees are not in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. However, there are some former Yankees (and one that isn’t technically a former Yankee but certainly a mistake that the team’s front office made) in the postseason that may leave fans feeling wistful.

MLB.com | Brianna Mac Kay: Despite an unfortunate injury that derailed the rest of his season in MLB, Jasson Domínguez is a story that plenty of fans got to enjoy. His journey up the ranks into the Yankees starting lineup is one that every fan kept up with, and he made it worth the wait. “The Martian” made a name for himself, and next season is going to be a blast once he returns to full health.

New York Daily News | Gary Phillips: With the postseason not occurring in Yankee-land this year, it gives Brian Cashman and his staff (as well as Aaron Boone and the rest of the coaching staff) more time to evaluate what they’re going to do with the seven players that are going to be hitting the free agent market. Who will go, and who will stay?