Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/10/23

Hopefully, you missed the Postseason Format Discourse that dominated Baseball Internet yesterday, and skipped right to the actual stuff, the games. We were treated to a dynamite day of playoff baseball. With scintillating matchups going down in both Los Angeles and Atlanta. If you haven’t seen how Game 2 the Braves and Phillies concluded, you owe it to yourself to check it out.

Noah will have you covered this morning with recaps of last night’s games, and John will also look back an absolutely crucial game in the 1998 Yankees’ march to glory. In the afternoon, we’ll also have another report card for you, this one on Harrison Bader. And as always, once the games get underway, feel free to use this post as an open thread to discuss the action.

Division Series Schedule:

Game 3: Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros

Time: 4:07 p.m. EDT

TV: FOX

Venue: Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

Game 3: Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles

Time: 8:03 p.m. EDT

TV: FOX

Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Questions/Prompts:

1. Will the Yankees make a nine-figure free agent signing this offseason?

2. Which teams have the edge in the respective series that are currently tied 1-1?