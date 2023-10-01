Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Astros, Rangers clinch while Mariners sputter

The Yankees have been officially eliminated, but since we’re all fans of baseball as a whole anyway, Pinstripe Alley is going to see this series through to the end of the regular season. We’ll keep you posted on the end of the American League playoff race as the final spots are determined. Stay tuned for more postseason coverage as well.

Here’s what went on yesterday, September 30th.

Texas Rangers (90-71) 6, Seattle Mariners (87-74) 1

The Rangers and their offense came in and made quick work of the Mariners. By the top of the third inning, they had already built a 4-0 lead thanks to contributions from Nathaniel Lowe, Jonah Heim, and Leody Taveras. By the top of the eighth, the Rangers had scored their sixth run of the night thanks to a Marcus Semien RBI double. The Mariners scored their only run of the night on a Eugenio Suárez 370 foot blast to left field. With this win, the Rangers secured their spot in the 2023 MLB postseason. The Mariners, coming off their first playoff berth in two decades, will not make it back for a return engagement.

Tampa Bay Rays (98-63) 7, Toronto Blue Jays (89-72) 5 (10 innings)

A battle between two American League East teams was full of entertainment over the course of 10 innings. The Rays took an early lead, but Daulton Varsho’s two-run single in the bottom of the fourth put the Blue Jays ahead. The Jays added another run, but the Rays tied the game at 4-4, where the score would remain until extra innings. Taylor Walls’ hit a go-ahead single with the bases loaded and two outs, and that was the final straw. Junior Caminero added the seventh run on an infield RBI single. Bo Bichette earned the Blue Jays’ fifth run, but the attempt at leading the charge was foiled.

Houston Astros (89-72) 1, Arizona Diamondbacks (84-77) 0

A pitching-and-defense battle until the very end, two very fun teams squared off at Chase Field in Arizona. In the top of the fourth inning, the only run of the game was scored. José Abreu hit an RBI double off Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Justin Verlander tied Phil Niekro for 12th on the all-time strikeout list. An all-time great continues to move up the ladder in the record books. The Diamondbacks, despite the loss, managed to clinch a spot in the playoffs, and the Astros did as well with the win. Houston still could win the AL West with a win and a Rangers loss today.

Baltimore Orioles (101-60) 5, Boston Red Sox (77-84) 2

No runs were scored between either of the teams until the bottom of the seventh inning by the Orioles, and they didn’t look back, reaching their 101st win of the season despite giving up 14 hits.

Minnesota Twins (87-74) 14, Colorado Rockies (58-103) 6

By the top of the third inning, the Twins had taken a 6-0 lead and added on five more runs by the top of the sixth. Their hitters came to play and Chris Paddack earned the win in a beatdown in Colorado.