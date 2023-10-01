A reason to watch every game on the final day of the regular season

The 2023 season will finally end for the New York Yankees today. They’ll close out a highly disappoiting year as the regular season comes to a close. The rest of the league will close up too, with 17 other teams wrapping up, while 12 will remain by day’s end.

We’ve got 15 games left today. Let’s take a look at one good reason to watch each of them.

New York Yankees @ Kansas City Royals

Not that long ago, we argued right here on this website that Michael King should get a shot as a starter. Since then, the right-hander tossed another quality start against a potent Jays offense, and this is a chance for King to end the year on a high note.

On the opposite side, although it is not yet clear, this may be the final time in which Zack Greinke will take the mound for a big league game. The nearly 40-year-old veteran has enjoyed one of the more fruitful careers by a starter in the last couple of decades, and the potential Hall of Famer will potentially wrap it all up in the grand finale of 2023.

As a bonus point, one can cross fingers for the potential of a 40-homer campaign for Aaron Judge, in case he manages another three-homer game, in what has been an injury-plagued season.

Miami Marlins @ Pittsburgh Pirates

Miami secured their playoff spot with a win on Saturday against the Pirates. The Marlins are still competing for the fifth or sixth seed. Whoever takes the fifth seed will play the Phillies, and the sixth seed will face the Brewers. Hard to say which is preferable, with both clubs boasting some impressive front-line pitching.

Tampa Bay Rays @ Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto also enters play with a playoff spot clinched, and in case both the Rangers and Astros win, the Blue Jays will be the sixth seed, facing off against the Minnesota Twins. Tampa is locked into the top Wild Card spot in the American League and will host the fifth seed.

Houston Astros @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona secured a playoff spot before their game ended on Saturday, as the Cardinals blasted the Reds. Arizona still will decide whether they get the fifth or sixth spot with the Marlins. Houston also clinched a playoff spot with a win and a Mariners loss. If Houston beats Arizona and Texas loses on Sunday, the Astros take the division, which would be a big boon for the defending champs.

Texas Rangers @ Seattle Mariners

For the Rangers, the situation is pretty simple, win: and you take the AL West crown, lose and your fate depends on what happens in the game between the Astros and D-Backs. The task won’t be an easy one going up against George Kirby. Unfortunately for the Mariners, they were eliminated with their loss and Houston’s win last night.

Cincinnati Reds @ St. Louis Cardinals

With a loss on Saturday, the Reds’ hopes were extinguished. Still, Hunter Greene and his blazing velocity are always fun to watch as the rookie will take the ball in the season finale for Cincy. Like Greinke in KC, this could also be the last hurrah for Reds hitting icon Joey Votto, who could be at the finish line as well.

Chicago Cubs @ Milwaukee Brewers

A late collapse cost the Cubs a playoff spot in the National League. The southpaw Justin Steele will look to put the final stamp on a Cy Young-caliber campaign, facing a division rival on the road.

Minnesota Twins @ Colorado Rockies

An interleague matchup between a team locked into its playoff spot, and another locked into a 100-loss campaign. Not one of the more exciting games, but keep an eye on rookie bat, Nolan Jones. The Rockies’ outfielder has a shot at a 20-20 (HR-SB) season, despite only playing in two-thirds of it. Jones is currently at 19 homers and 19 steals.

Washington Nationals @ Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. has set many a record you’ve heard all about. Here is a particularly outstanding number you may not have seen: Acuña has 79 extra-base hits and 78 strikeouts entering play on Saturday, giving him a very real shot at finishing the year with more extra-base hits than punchouts. Add that to the list of his phenomenal accomplishments.

San Diego Padres @ Chicago White Sox

The disappointment series. If you’re a fan of relishing in other people’s sports misery, this is just the game for you. The White Sox managed to stand out in the worst way possible in baseball’s worst division, while the Padres just wasted one of the better collections of high-end talent, in recent memory. Tune in to see what could be the last game for many players in their current uniforms, with changes coming for these clubs.

Philadelphia Phillies @ New York Mets

For as bad as the season this was for the Yankees, the Mets decided to top that in solidarity. In the midst of all that, though, Francisco Lindor might have just put up the quietest 30-30 campaign in MLB history. One game to appreciate what Lindor did and will get lost in the better campaigns from star Braves and star Dodgers.

Oakland Athletics @ Los Angeles Angels

A couple of even more forgetful seasons than whatever the Yankees had, also coming to a melancholic end. J.P. Sears will take the ball for the A’s on this one. If the Angels manage to hit at least one long ball, which is something Sears has allowed 32 times this season, he’ll be the southpaw with the most homers allowed in 2023.

Cleveland Guardians @ Detroit Tigers

Beyond the rivalry with the Red Sox and all that it entails, this is a moment to look back and appreciate the career of Terry Francona, who by all indications will retire after over 40 years in the game. Longtime Yankees rival Miguel Cabrera will also be at the end of his own career bound for Cooperstown, and the crowd at Comerica Park is sure to give him a memorable send-off.

Boston Red Sox @ Baltimore Orioles

For all of his success with the Dodgers, the veteran Justin Turner never managed an 100 RBI campaign in his career. Entering play on Saturday. Turner has 96 on his season tally, giving him an outside shot at a significant mark, in what has been an outstanding late-bloomer’s career.

Los Angeles Dodgers @ San Francisco Giants

If you just want to lay back and see pure stuff from two exciting young arms, this is your game. Bobby Miller has pitched his way into being one of the most important arms for a World Series contender, while Kyle Harrison has flashed his outstanding potential after a late-season call-up.