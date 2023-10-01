Yankees Social Media Spotlight: And now, the end is near...

It’s Sunday once again, and you know what that means — it’s time for our weekly social media roundup! The Yankees mercifully wrap up their 2023 disaster of a season today, with a game against the Kansas City Royals at 3 pm ET. The close of a season, however, brings with it a flurry of social media activity, from former, current, and future Yankees. Let’s get started.

Trevi highlights his ace

Earlier this week, Gerrit Cole capped off his Cy Young case with a dominant complete game shutout in Toronto. While he’s been on in the injured list with a wrist injury for half the season, Jose Trevino made sure to celebrate his ace’s success with a finger-wagging callback.

This one’s for you, #%@%&!

Man, I can’t believe this legendary moment from CC Sabathia is five years old now.

Happy 5 year anniversary ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ocZzURVFav — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) September 27, 2023

Vernon Wells, from the top rope

There’s nothing quite like baseball season. The sound of the crack of the bat, the beauty of a well-executed curveball, and Angel Hernandez trending on Twitter because he forgot he’s not the star of the show, but a supporting character. Earlier this week, the much-maligned umpire went viral for ejecting Bryce Harper after he rightfully complained about one of the worst calls in baseball, and plenty of people around baseball — including former Yankees left fielder/emergency third baseman Vernon Wells — took issue with the call.

It’s time for Angel Hernandez to take an extended vacation where they’ve never seen baseball. — Vernon Wells (@VernonWells10) September 29, 2023

Tyler Clippard hangs it up

Former Yankee reliever Tyler Clippard, who was drafted by the organization back in 2003 and spent two stints in pinstripes (parts of 2007, the second half of 2016 and the first half of 2017), announced his retirement after 20 years of professional baseball. We wish him well in the next stage of his life!

Oswald Square

What do you do when you’ve got an evening off in New York City? If you’re Oswald Peraza, you go to Times Square!

Look, Oswald, if you’re reading this, here’s some advice from a native New Yorker: Times Square is nice, but unless you’re going to see a Broadway show, it’s overpriced and a bit of a tourist trap. Almost anything you can find in Times Square, you can find both cheaper and in a less crowded location elsewhere in Manhattan.

The Best Duo in the clubhouse, according to the clubhouse

Last but not least, one final question that the YES Network posed to the Yankees clubhouse: who has the best bromance on the 2023 Yankees? Given the topic, you might have expected Anthony Rizzo to name himself and Aaron Judge, or for Austin Wells to name himself and Anthony Volpe — after all, the friendship of both buddies are well-documented. Both players, however, said that it is the Volpe and the guy he took the starting shortstop job from, Isiah Kiner-Falefa.