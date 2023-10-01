Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/1/23

At last, we’ve reached the end. The Yankees’ 2023 campaign will end today, the first time their season will end prior to the playoffs since 2016. This has not been the year any of us envisioned, but in any event, we’re honored that you chose to spend some part of it with us here at PSA. We hope you’ll stick around as we continue to dissect what went wrong in 2023, and as we start to turn our heads toward the winter and 2024.

Today’s game will go off around 3 pm EST, along with the rest of the day’s matchups as MLB brings its regular season to a close. Ahead of the game, Jeff will have the penultimate Rivalry Roundup of the season, and Peter will run October’s GM poll (I wonder how that one will go). Also, to get you ready for what should be a fun leaguewide day, Estevão has a primer on what to expect from the final games, and John runs through Yankee social media for the week.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals

Time: 3:10 p.m. EDT

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, 1280 WADO

Venue: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Questions/Prompts:

1. How far back do you have to go to find a Yankee season in which in their final win total was further from your preseason expectation than it will be for 2023?

2. What will you be watching on this final day?