Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/9/23

We’re still stuck in the middle of winter, but with the end of the NFL regular season yesterday, it feels like we’re nudging closer to the return of baseball. For the next month, America’s most dominant sport will still control the headlines every weekend, but after that, pitchers and catchers will report. We’ve got a ways to go, but spring is drawing closer.

On the site this Monday, we enter the top five of our Top Prospects series, as Marcus profiles exciting outfielder Spencer Jones. Josh will bring us down the home stretch of the Best Playoff Games series as we near the present day with the 2017 AL Wild Card Game. Also, John examines free agent reliever Michael Fulmer, and Josh explores the modern trend of teams using more and more unique lineups every year.

Questions/Prompts:

1. What Yankee not named Aaron Judge will hit the most home runs in 2023?

2. Which Yankees prospect outside of our top five is most likely to vault into the top three by next year?