Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/8/23

It’s still too early to start a countdown to spring training, but we’re at the point where I’m just more or less waiting for it to roll around. Sure, there are some potential moves that could still happen, but it’s also possible that everything is more or less settled. That won’t stop us from speculating, of course, as you’ll see later in the day.

Speaking of, let’s start the rundown for what’s in store today. If you’re curious about what options are left that haven’t been covered for the vacant left field spot, we’ve got: Alex covering the veteran Kole Calhoun, Estevão talking about the versatile option Tyrone Taylor, and Peter breaking down Nick Gordon’s availability. In-between all of that, Gary reminisces about the days of Phil Rizzuto and Bill White being behind the mic and Matt compares the upcoming 2023 team to the 1923 squad that brought home the franchise’s very first World Series title.

Questions/Prompts:

1. When do you start mentally anticipating the start of spring training?

2. Do the Giants get to 10 wins in their last regular season game today?