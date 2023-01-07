Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/7/23

As I sit here typing this, Evan Longoria is doing an interview on MLB Network from his car. It is very funny to see. Remember when he was a world-beater and an absolute pain for Yankees pitching to get out? He’s not like trash or anything now, but man, how different is his initial 2008-13 stretch from the rest of his career? He had some hot stretches with the Giants in 2021, but other than that, I don’t think I’ve really thought about the guy at all since I was still yelling at the Yankees about still trying to make Iván Nova happen. Time flies.

Was that random? Yes. But hey, that’s Today on PSA.

Today on the site, Andrés will muse on Yankees prospect Clayton Beeter’s 2023 role, Esteban will write about how the Yankees have deployed the “multiple lefty options in the ‘pen are overrated” strategy, and Kevin will consider the reasons to be optimistic about the 2023 Yankees (don’t worry, pessimists, he’ll offer a rebuttal next week). Later on, Matt will look back at the worst pitching staff in franchise history, which didn’t even have a single pitcher with an ERA+ over 100. He had to go back over 110 years, but it’s worth it!

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who will lead the Yankees in stolen bases in 2023?

2. Do you like anything with molasses flavoring?