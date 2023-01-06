Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/6/23

Good morning everyone. Hopefully, the first week of 2023 has been kind to you, and you can ease into the weekend as we continue to ease through the offseason. We’re at the point of the winter where the Blue Jays claiming righty reliever Junior Fernandez, whom the Yankees had only just claimed earlier this offseason, off waivers counts as notable news. After the hot stove’s roaring start, things are very quiet now.

Today, Marcus keeps rolling through our Top Ten Yankees Prospects list, this time at number six with exciting outfielder Everson Pereira. Also moving along is our Best Playoff Games series, where Matt highlights CC Sabathia’s epic performance in a do-or-die Game 5 against the Orioles in 2012. Meanwhile, Jeff wonders about IKF’s ideal on the Yankees, Esteban discusses the team’s unique middle infield, and Madison delivers the answers to this week’s mailbag.

Questions/Prompts:

1. How many home runs will Harrison Bader hit in 2023?

2. What’s the best thing you’ve watched, read, or heard the first week of the year?