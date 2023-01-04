Around the Empire: Yankees News - 1/4/23

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: The Yankees announced on Tuesday that they’ve hired Brian Sabean, former general manager of the San Francisco Giants. Prior to winning three World Series titles in San Francisco, he helped assemble what became the 1990s Yankees dynasty. Sabean comes aboard as an executive advisor to senior vice president and general manager Brian Cashman.

MLB Trade Rumors | Anthony Franco: The offseason continues. The Yankees signed former Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega to a minor-league contract. The left-handed hitter was roughly league average at the dish in 2022, albeit with an elevated walk rate. But he is only one season removed from a 122 wRC+, and you can never have to many lefty bats.

The Athletic | Jim Bowden: The former executive weighed in with his thoughts on what it might require to acquire Bryan Reynolds from Pittsburgh. Without giving away too much since it’s behind a paywall, while the Yankees might prefer to center a trade package around someone less prestigious, Bowden doubts the Pirates would settle for anything less than a package headlined by The Martian, Jasson Domínguez.