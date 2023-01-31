Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/31/23

There’s just one day left in January, folks. While its not officially the end of winter in terms of like, the actual seasons, in my mind its the end because tomorrow begins the countdown to pitchers and catchers reporting. I’m looking forward to seeing how this Yankee team comes together, and I’ll start actually processing that a new season is upon us once I see those blurry videos of the earliest bullpen sessions hitting social media.

Today we’ve got a few things for you to check out, beginning with Marcus starting a review of the Yankees’ prospect depth position-by-position with catchers getting the first go. Speaking of catchers, Sam ponders whether Jose Trevino’s second half swoon is a sign of the norm going forward, while Andrés dives into Roy White’s breakout 1968 campaign and Malachi breaks down the top players across the AL East via ZiPS projections.

Questions/Prompts:

1. How many spring training games do you pay attention to, roughly?

2. Any cool plans for February?