Around the Empire: Yankees news - 1/31/23

New York Post | Andrew Marchand: This full post is behind a paywall, but it does provide some interesting news for Yankees’ fans. The YES Network is hoping to be able to provide a direct-to-customer streaming service by the start of the season that will allow fans to be able to watch the network and games without a cable subscription. Currently, there are ways to stream YES games, but you typically need access to cable to get it, which can be an issue for the cord-cutters among us.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: There was a new addition to the Yankees’ coaching staff on Monday as Brad Wilkerson was announced as the team’s new assistant hitting coach. Wilkerson played eight seasons in the majors, mostly notably with the Expos/Nationals, with whom he debuted with and finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting with in 2002. Most recently, Wilkerson had been on the coaching staff at Jacksonville University in the Division I college ranks.

USA Today | Bob Nightengale: This article is not just about the Yankees, but there is an interesting note in there on the Yankees and their potential pursuit of an outfielder. The team reportedly remains interested in outfield options. However, with one particular option — Jurickson Profar — the team is not particularly interested in Profar’s current asking price.

ESPN | Joon Lee: Speaking of, here is a look at some of the options available to the Yankees for the left field spot. The most obvious solutions still seem to be: make a trade or just hand it over to someone already in house.