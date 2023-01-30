Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

In just over two weeks, pitchers and catchers will begin to report. This is the prioritized date for players appearing in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, but nevertheless the winter is nearly done and over with in terms of baseball. I’ll personally never complain about an offseason that was as active as this one, but with all the upfront action there’s definitely been a long lull lasting over the scene, and it should be exciting to get back into action soon.

By this point I’m sure many of you have gotten sick of hearing about the left field and shortstop situations. There will be spring training competitions to settle them, and they’ll shake out one way or another. Are there any other spring training cases that you want to see made, whether its for a roster spot or just for confidence? Any moves that you think could spring up last minute before camp opens? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of February 2nd will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.