Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/30/23

Welcome to the last Monday of January everyone. It’s small comfort, but it two days we’ll at least wake up in a month during which actual Major League Baseball will be played in America, albeit of the exhibition variety. This has been a very slow month, but we hope we’ve been able to provide some entertainment to get you through these chilly days.

On the site, start your morning off with Josh’s interesting dissection of the Bally Sports bankruptcy news. We’ll also get back to our Best Surprise Seasons series with Matt’s reflection Phil Rizzuto’s 1950 campaign, Andres will check in on a player you may have forgotten in catcher Ben Rortvedt, and Madison puts out the call for this week’s mailbag.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Gleyber Torres and the Yankees avoided arbitration yesterday. Will Torres remain with the Yankees through his arbitration years? (aka, through the 2024 season)

2. Who would be the best quarterback on the Yankees?