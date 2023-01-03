Around the Empire: Yankees news - 1/3/23

New York Daily News | Matthew Roberson: Starting in 2023, MLB’s schedule format is changing, with the number of in-division games dropping, and every team set to play the other in at least one series every season. The move has the potential to help the Yankees, both by playing fewer games against some potentially competitive AL East foes, but even in playing fewer games on the artificial turf in places like Toronto and Tampa.

MLB.com | Alyson Footer: With the new year upon us, here is a look at some very early power rankings of the 30 MLB teams. With the retention of Aaron Judge and the addition of Carlos Rodón, the Yankees come in at fifth, ranking highly, but not at the very top, considering that there still is some uncertainty surrounding parts of the lineup.

Sports Illustrated | Gary Phillips: While there still are potential big moves out there, since the Rodón press conference, most of the player acquisition news surrounding the Yankees has been about small minor league/non-roster invite moves. Here’s a look at who the team has brought in so far, and who could use spring training as way onto the roster for Opening Day.