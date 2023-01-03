Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/3/23

For many of us, today represents the day we get back to work, with the holidays and New Years finally in the mirror. Hopefully, MLB gets back to work soon, as while most of the offseason activity has already occurred, there are still a few lingering loose ends that need to get tied. After a quiet couple weeks on the transaction front, it’d be nice to see some action heat up.

On the site today, we’ll get the latest on Marcus’ top ten prospect list, number 7 Trey Sweeney, and Josh’s remembrance of the clinching game of the 2009 World Series. Also, Gary will look at how Josh Donaldson probably won’t back bounce back next year, but he doesn’t necessarily have to. Sam takes a swing at Willie Calhoun, the former top prospect brought in as organizational depth last week, and new contributor Alex makes his debut by discussing the Yankees’ brutal but still developing 2022 trade deadline.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who will lead the Yankees in pitching WAR in 2023, Gerrit Cole, or any other individual pitcher?

2. Will the Carlos Correa free agency storyline finally conclude this week?