Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Judge tours NYC

Happy Sunday, Yankees fans! The NFL Conference Championships are being held today, and that means only one thing: spring training will soon be upon us. As has been our wont all winter, let’s take a meander through the social media accounts of our favorite Yankees, and see how they’ve been spending their time as we gear up for baseball.

Aaron Judge continues his royal procession through NYC

Somewhere in the Bronx this winter, a future historian was born, and three decades from now, they will publish their PhD dissertation naming the 2022-2023 offseason “The Winter of Aaron Judge.” From the beginning, even as the Giants, Jets, Knicks, and Nets all put together promising seasons, the Yankees outfielder was the talk of the town. Early on, after breaking Roger Maris’s single-season home run record and taking home his first AL MVP, he made public appearances everywhere, such as on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, where the pair surprised fans at the MLB store. From Thanksgiving until the winter meetings, all eyes were on free agency, as reports about his intentions set the baseball world ablaze until he finally agreed on a nine-year deal to remain in the Bronx.

Now in late January, the newly-appointed captain has once again returned to the city. Earlier this week, he visited Jimmy Fallon again, this time discussing his free agent experience. Most famously, Judge revealed the important role that Anthony Rizzo’s dog Kevin played.

Aaron Judge says "texts every day" from Anthony Rizzo (and their dogs) helped him to stay in the Bronx



(via @FallonTonight)



pic.twitter.com/SXxmKtNYNt — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) January 24, 2023

The YES Network has already proposed putting a plaque in Monument Park for the most popular pup in New York City.

Kevin Rizzo the real MVP ⚾ pic.twitter.com/SNoAqQfgd — YES Network (@YESNetwork) January 24, 2023

But that’s not all! Back on Monday, Judge visited Madison Square Garden to see the Rangers secure a 6-2 win over the Panthers.

A standing O for the Captain. #AllRise pic.twitter.com/CM3WTHlo55 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 24, 2023

The next day, Judge stopped in to watch Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks take down the Cleveland Cavaliers, 105-103, to snap a four-game losing streak.

ALL RISE ❗️@TheJudge44 in the house pic.twitter.com/xOjwmKmINp — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 25, 2023

It was a busy week for the captain indeed.

Nasty Nestor’s new glove

Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes will be a member of Team USA’s starting rotation during the World Baseball Classic, and he’s determined to look the part. Yesterday afternoon, he showed off the glove he will be rocking for the tournament — a red, white, and blue mitt with fifty stars on the pocket.

I, for one, can’t wait to see it in action.

The GOAT at the Barclays Center

Anytime the Knicks and Nets play each other, New York city celebrities descend on the arena. Last night was no exception, as the GOAT himself, Mariano Rivera, had tickets courtside. And let me tell you, the Barclays Center was never louder than when he was shown on the screen.

Soon ...

Two weeks from tomorrow, it’s time for baseball.