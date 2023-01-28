Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/28/23

The days are getting longer, and spring training draws nearer, but we’re still in the doldrums. It’s cold outside, and there’s not much to do but wait for spring. That said, we’ve got loads of weekend content to keep you warm on the site. Esteban kicks things off this morning with an argument for cutting to the chase and making Oswaldo Cabrera the everyday left fielder from the get-go, while Andres examines the impact Anthony Volpe could have during the stretch run.

Also, Kevin takes a look at a few Yankee stars’ potential path to Cooperstown, and Peter makes a case for A’s starter Paul Blackburn as a trade target. Plus, Matt looks at Yankees that fell agonizingly short of making the Hall of Fame on particular ballots, and Estevão argues that this year is the Yankees’ best shot at winning a title in some time.

Questions/Prompts:

1. How many home runs will Giancarlo Stanton end his career with?

2. What are the odds Aaron Hicks makes it to the end of the season as a starting outfielder?