Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/27/23

I have been informed that today is, in fact, Friday. Time feels particularly fluid around this part of the year, so I haven’t been able to confirm that with any of my sources, but for now we’ll roll with it. Your latest Yankees news is that the team checked in on David Peralta at some point in the offseason, though whether that was recently or not we don’t know. Neat, I suppose.

On the agenda for today, we’ll start off with Gary’s latest entry on Passing Through Pinstripes, this time focusing on Steve Kemp’s brief stint with the team. Esteban puts Giancarlo Stanton under the microscope in his latest At-Bat of the Week, and then Alex continues our surprising seasons list by looking back at Snuffy Stirnweiss’ 1944 campaign. Sam checks in on the path to 500 career homers for Stanton and his fellow big boy Aaron Judge, Casey offers some perspective on dealing with playoff exits, and Matt rounds out the day with a look back at Al Orth’s unlucky day in 1906.

Questions/Prompts:

1. How many home runs do you think Aaron Judge will end his career with?

2. How many games will the Opening Day outfield all start at the same time?