Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/26/23

We’re in the dead of winter, though if you live in the NYC area, you may not believe it, as yesterday brought one of the first and only dustings of snow New York has seen this season. In any event, we’ve still got a few weeks until pitchers and catchers report, but that largely symbolic yet still noteworthy event is drawing pretty near. Before we know it, spring training will be here.

On the site today, Josh discusses the art of mythmaking through the lens of Babe Ruth’s called shot, and Matt rolls through history to remember all the holders of the Yankee franchise home run record. John continues our Biggest Surprises with a look at Spud Chandler’s 1943, and Marcus brings his top ten prospects series to a close with a profile of, you guessed it, Anthony Volpe. Meanwhile, Malachi argues for Clayton Beeter as a bullpen weapon as soon as this spring.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who will end up having had a longer tenure as Yankee manager, Aaron Boone or Joe Girardi?

2. Will any of the former Yankees that fell short of Hall of Fame induction (e.g. Carlos Beltrán, Gary Sheffield, Andruw Jones, Alex Rodriguez) make it in the future?