Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/25/23

Scott Rolen is now a Hall of Famer. He’s one of those guys who I simultaneously hold the belief of “Yep, he was a sensational defender and hitter for long enough that he absolutely belongs,” and “No, I don’t really have any other thoughts about him because he just sort of exists.” Happy for the dude and that plaque is well-earned! But yeah.

Today on the site, Gary will discuss noted criminal Steve Sax’s Yankees career in retrospect, John will ponder Broadway music as, and Peter will keep our Most Surprising Seasons series rolling along with a look at what made Red Ruffing turn from a Boston washout to a Hall of Fame righty in the Bronx. Later on, Sam will revisit Gleyber Torres’ 2018-19 breakout and how his subsequent projections changed the way he’s viewed.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Outside of Rolen, which player from the Hall of Fame ballot would have been your top pick to make it in yesterday?

2. January baseball news has melted my creativity. So name a random Yankee!*

* Shouts to Amauri Sanit in the lead photo