Around the Empire: Yankees news - 1/24/23

The Athletic | Brendan Kuty: In his debut story for The Athletic, the 2022 New Jersey Sportswriter of the Year does a deep dive into Michael King’s long road back from injury. The article is behind The Athletic’s paywall, but here is one nugget that raised my eyebrows: “The first moment King felt any sign of trouble in his elbow was 36 days before it finally blew out.”

King knew he was hurt, and pitched for another month. And pitched well. An excellent read, and a promising start for Kuty in his new role.

USA Today | Bob Nightengale: With Frankie Montas out for at least the first month of the season, the Yankees’ deal for him, and the trade that sent Luis Castillo to the Mariners, is front of mind for many Yankees fans. Castillo apparently was New York’s prime target and they put Jasson Domínguez on the table for Cincinnati, but the Reds’ insistence on Anthony Volpe apparently scuttled the deal.

New York Daily News | Matthew Roberson: Angst over the shortstop position in the Bronx is on the verge of becoming, to quote Jim Nantz, a tradition unlike any other. Roberson lays out an argument for Peraza over IKF as the Yankees’ starting shortstop, while acknowledging that Anthony Volpe is unlikely to be ready for the job, barring a monstrous spring training.