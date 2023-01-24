Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/24/23

Does the name “MICHAEL ANTHONY TAYLOR” thrill you? Are you absolutely pumped up to see some occasionally slick defense in center field in Minnesota mixed in with an underwhelming bat? No? Then I’m sorry that yesterday’s only relevant baseball news doesn’t do that much for you. (It doesn’t do much for me either. If the Twins win the World Series in 2023 because of this, then I will fly to Target Field and apologize to Greg Kirkland in person.)

Today on the site, Jake will reveal our staff’s consensus picks for the Hall of Fame from the 2022-23 ballot, Jeff will reflecting on his experience as a Yankees fan at Fenway, and Josh will discuss a man named George whose surprising season is not shocking in retrospect but at the time, utterly upended the game of baseball. Later on, Peter will consider Michael Wacha as a pitching staff addition and John will be on call with the actual Hall of Fame results (look for that a little after 6pm ET).

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who will be voted into the Hall of Fame tonight?

2. Do you have a favorite part of the Ken Burns “Baseball” documentary? (It’s okay to not be a fan at all.)