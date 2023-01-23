Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/23/23

The weekend was hectic for football fans, but over here the baseball world is still slowly plodding along. There’s only a couple of weeks left in the NFL season, however, the bridge to spring training and the start of a new season nearly complete. Until then there’s only hockey and basketball left to hold us over for New York’s pro sports teams actively playing thanks to the Giants bowing out on Saturday, and no I’m not upset about that at all.

Anyway, getting back on track over here. Marcus leads off today with a look at our No. 2 prospect in the Yankees’ system, Oswald Peraza. Andrew pops in to introduce our next offseason series highlighting the most surprising seasons in Yankees history, and Matt promptly rolls out our first entry in the series on Jack Chesbro’s 1904 season. Finally, Kevin takes a moment with the latest Baseball America prospect list featuring five Yankees youngsters to reflect on the list from five years ago when the Bombers had six names represented.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Which reliever will toss the most innings (not including spot starts) in the bullpen this season?

2. What odds would you give to each of the shortstop contenders in spring?