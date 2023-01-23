Around the Empire: Yankees news - 1/23/23

New York Post | Dan Martin: We heard comments from Aaron Boone about Aaron Hicks and his view of the left field situation. Now, we’ve heard it from the general manager as well. Brian Cashman said that the outfielder is fully recovered, and that it could be likely he will be the guy in left field instead of a younger player like Oswaldo Cabrera. The Yankees GM said that there have been calls made to other organizations about acquiring a left fielder, but obviously nothing has happened yet.

MLB Trade Rumors | Drew Silva: 31-year-old right-handed pitcher Matt Bowman signed a minor league deal with the Yankees. He had to deal with a Tommy John injury in 2020, and he hasn’t played in any MLB affiliated games since 2019 with the Reds according to the report. Scranton-Wilkes Barre seems like the most likely landing spot for him with his new deal. With a 56.6 percent career ground ball rate, it’s no wonder the Yankees took a liking to him, and hopefully his health stays strong so he can get back to playing the best baseball he can.

NJ.com | Mike Rosenstein: News broke recently of former Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman signing with the Kansas City Royals. He put pen to paper on a one-year, $3.75 million deal. However, it was reported that he turned down more money from the San Diego Padres — a team that will be contending for the World Series for years to come. Other teams expressed interest as well. However, it appears as if Chapman wanted to play where he could get the most innings and saves.