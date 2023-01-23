The 25 Most Surprising Seasons in Yankees History

Every year, hundreds of potential MLB players report to spring training across the country hoping to hit the big time. For a small percentage of them, success is simply expected; for the majority of the rest they will either never find it or only experience some level of mediocrity. (This is not to disparage them — championship teams need plenty of average contributors, too.)

But there is an even tinier percentage of players than the ones behind Door No. 1. These are the guys who reported to camp and didn’t envision setting the world on fire, or even if they had high expectations, no one thought that they would utterly upend the sport as a whole. There are countless examples across other franchises. Think about when José Bautista went from unknown journeyman to one of the best Blue Jays of all-time, or across town when R.A. Dickey rode a knuckleball and a prayer to a shocking Cy Young Award. Delightful!

The Yankees have been fortunate enough to experience quite a few of these seasons, too. They are priceless gems, and those who saw them live (or simply read about them) will never forget them. The word “surprising” allows us to run the gamut of different varieties of “surprise,” and we are going to take advantage of that leeway to have some fun as we await the start of the exhibition season.

There’s so much to explore and remember! We hope you enjoy the walk down memory lane with us, in chronological order.

TBD - January 23rd

TBD - January 24th

TBD - January 25th

TBD - January 26th

TBD - January 27th

TBD - January 30th

TBD - January 31st

TBD - February 1st

TBD - February 2nd

TBD - February 3rd

TBD - February 6th

TBD - February 7th

TBD - February 8th

TBD - February 9th

TBD - February 10th

TBD - February 13th

TBD - February 14th

TBD - February 15th

TBD - February 16th

TBD - February 17th

TBD - February 20th

TBD - February 21st

TBD - February 22nd

TBD - February 23rd

TBD - February 24th

Best of the Rest

TBD - February 27th

TBD - February 28th

TBD - March 1st

TBD - March 2nd

TBD - March 3rd