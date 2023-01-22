Around the Empire: Yankees news - 1/22/23

NJ.com | Randy Miller: While appearing on the YES Network, Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone was, not surprisingly, non-committal on the projected starter in left field. Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera are the two leading candidates currently on the roster, but after the other moves from earlier this season, it’s also the position the Yankees have been most rumored to address.

Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: Boone was similarly non-committal about the shortstop position going into 2023. He was certainly full of praise for Oswald Peraza, but — as is his style — refused to rule out Isiah Kiner-Falefa. However, he did mention IKF’s versatility, which could mean something as to the Yankees leaning towards the youngsters in Peraza and Anthony Volpe.

ESPN: A couple months ago, the Yankees purchased a piece of famous Italian soccer AC Milan. Now, team president Randy Levine has been added to Milan’s board. This probably won’t have much of an effect on the Yankees. Hell, considering some of the statements he’s made over the years, maybe it’ll be helpful for him to be occasionally distracted by another thing. Also, considering the reports of him once calling Dellin Betances “Dylan,” him saying European and South American names could be fun.