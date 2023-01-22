Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Nestor Cortes has run-in with the “law”

Step by step, day by day, we inch closer and closer to the best day of winter — the day that pitchers and catchers report and spring training is officially underway. In fact, we’re just over three weeks away from the first players making their way down to Tampa, as those playing in the World Baseball Classic arrive on February 13th. With so little time left in the winter, what have our favorite Yankees been up to?

Nestor Cortes finds himself in hot room temperature water

Yankees lefty Nestor Cortes has a reputation for giving hitters trouble while he’s on the mound. Earlier this week, however, he found himself in a little bit of trouble while working out at the local ballfield that he grew up near.

Probably shouldn’t be making a big deal out of this. But the public park I grew up on and is very close to my house just told me I couldn’t play catch because the field was rented out for soccer. Mind you I was standing on the baseball field. Luckily I was done @cityofhialeah — Nestor Cortes (@Cortes_1210) January 19, 2023

Apparently not even an All-Star is exempt from city permit regulations. Fortunately, Cortes bounced back from the experience pretty quickly, as he posted footage of himself the very next day.

Pretty soon, he won’t have to use an alleyway; he’ll be on the mound in Tampa, prepping for the World Baseball Classic with Team USA — and then, the Bronx.

Meet Brando Mayea, the new Yankees outfield prospect

Earlier this week, the Yankees signed Brando Mayea, a Cuban outfielder training in the Dominican Republic, as international amateur free agency opened. Here’s a photo of the life-changing moment, found on his personal Instagram.

What an awesome moment for the 17-year-old!

A captain takes care of his crew

Spring training may not have begun just yet, but that doesn’t mean that the fields and clubhouses in Tampa are empty. Several Yankees prospects have been spending time at the facility this week, including Osiel Rodriguez and Felix Neguéis. Members of the Yankees’ MLB roster also joined them, including Gleyber Torres, DJ LeMahieu, and the newly-minted captain, Aaron Judge.