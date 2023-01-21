Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/21/23

We had a rare spurt of baseball news as we head to late January, as the Twins and Marlins took the time to warm up the hot stove and give us a pretty interesting trade. Minnesota sent infielder Luis Arraez to Miami in exchange for right-hander Pablo Lopez and a couple prospects. It’s a deal that invokes the rumored Gleyber Torres for Lopez swap that could have come to pass last August, but alas, that deal has officially been rendered impossible.

On the site today, Estevão looks through history and finds one of the most disastrous infields the Yankees ever ran out, while Matt reflects on the times the Yankees used three managers in one season. Also, Esteban goes back to review a Missed At-Bat of the Week, and Malachi uses his Sequence of the Week series to highlight what makes Jonathan Loaisiga still potentially elite.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who will record the most saves for the Yankees in 2023?

2. If you’ve got any, give us your predictions for tonight’s NFL playoff games!