Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/20/23

Heading into the last third of January, there’s much ado about nothing going on right now. Tangentially related to the Yankees at this point has been the reliever market, where Aroldis Chapman moved on to the Royals of all teams (seems most of the contenders are understandably hesitant on him), and Zack Britton held a throwing session for teams recently. Britton’s market has been slow to develop, and at this point he’s also likely just looking for a small one-year deal to get a fresh look.

Moving onto the itinerary for the day, Gary starts us off with a look back at another short-lived Yankees career, this one belonging to Bob Shirley. Josh flips the script back to Game 4 of last year’s ALDS when Gerrit Cole stepped up big time, Casey reflects on the unique oddity of baseball stadiums, Matt jumps all the way back to 1917 to review an MLB debut that got wasted, and I’ll wrap things up with the latest mailbag entry.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Would you want Zack Britton back for one more year?

2. Who’s your favorite short-term Yankee?