Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/2/23

The new year gets its first new day, and teams are still shaking the holiday rust off. There’s not a whole lot of blockbuster deals that necessarily have to be made now, but a good number of moves still are waiting to happen, and we’ll see if the Yankees can manage to find their way into a few of them.

The site is still coasting into the first weekday of the year as well. On the docket today, Jeff opines on the onus that players now face following management’s successful on-paper offseason, Peter makes the case for Trent Grisham as a trade target, John takes us back to the 2009 World Series, and Malachi examines the notion that there is no left field move incoming.

Questions/Prompts:

1. How long does it take you to write the date right in a new year?

2. Which position do you think Oswaldo Cabrera will play the most games at this year?