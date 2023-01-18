Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/18/23

We’re midweek in mid-January, stuck dead in the middle of the winter freeze. Scrolling MLB Trade Rumors, the biggest MLB news I could discern yesterday was either the Cubs claiming right-handed reliever and former Blue Jay Julian Merryweather off waivers, or that the Marlins “been in contact” with Yuli Gurriel. It’s that kind of week.

We’ve still got plenty to keep you busy on the site though. Matt has one of our last honorable mentions in the Best Playoff Games catalog, Game 2 of the 2019 ALDS against the poor, poor Twins. Also, Gary continues his Passing Through Pinstripes series, and Peter posits that it’s Domingo Germán who should work as a fifth starter in Montas’ absence. Plus, we enter the top three of our top ten prospects, with Marcus analyzing Jasson Domínguez.

Questions/Prompts:

1. If the Yankees could take back one prospect that they’ve traded over the last six years and add him to the current roster, who would you want it to be?

2. Which NYC-area professional team, other than the Yankees or Mets, is best positioned for the future?