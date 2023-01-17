Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/17/23

We’re rolling through the days here, mentally prepping the countdown to spring training with most of the offseason buzz done for. Most of the spotlight is on other sports at the moment, with the NFL completing the first round of their playoffs and the NBA and NHL entering the second half of their seasons. Considering other New York teams are actually relevant in these areas for once, I’m all for it — at the very least, it makes the wait for Yankees baseball go by quicker.

The pace is going to be chill on the site today as well. Andrés leads off with an argument for why Clarke Schmidt should be the frontrunner for the fifth starting rotation role in Frankie Montas’ absence, Sam takes us back to a day where the Yankees’ otherworldly postseason streak against the Twins miraculously survived, and Alex reads into just how come the Yankees’ regular season success hasn’t translated into October magic over the last decade-plus.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who do you favor between Clarke Schmidt and Domingo Germán as the fifth starter?

2. Will Tom Brady reconsider retiring again after bowing out of the postseason early?