Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

It’s been a while since the holidays have ended, and the offseason has entered its winddown phase. All of the major free agents have settled into their homes for 2023 and beyond (with special thanks to Carlos Correa for giving us a saga unmatched in recent free agency history), and the trade market has mostly dried up as well. There’s sure to be plenty of stars available, but by this point it becomes more likely that they’re awaiting a trade deadline deal instead of an offseason one.

Taking all of that into consideration, it’s time for the first mailbag of 2023! The Yankees’ gameplan went mostly by the book, bringing back superstar and now captain Aaron Judge and adding a star pitcher to bolster their chances of finally making it back to the World Series. Some things didn’t work out of course, and injuries are already on the forefront of everyone’s mind with Frankie Montas out for the first month or so of play. How successful of an offseason was this for the Yankees? Is it an ominous sign that they’re already forced to dive into their pitching depth for the rotation? What’s their place in the MLB landscape after all of the moving parts settled? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of January 19th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.