Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/16/23

I’m going off-sport for the beginning of this edition of “Today on PSA,” as the New York Football Giants actually won a damn playoff game. The last time that I happened, I was in college. (In fact, my very first article at PSA on the ol’ masthead had come the very day before.) So it’s been a minute! Due to both the Giants organization’s on- and off-field conduct over the past decade, I’ve been various forms of disengaged throughout that time, but I can’t deny that it felt good watching them pull that victory out in Minnesota. Sorry if you’re not a Giants fan. But whatever, it was cool.

Today on the site, Jeff will discuss what Nestor Cortes brings to the 2023 roster and Peter will present the first of our honorable mentions for the 25 best playoff games that just missed the cut: Game 6 of the 2000 ALCS, starring series MVP David Justice (and Arthur Rhodes). Afterward, John will offer up a companion piece, touching on how his relationship varies between the old and new Yankee Stadium, and Madison will issue his mailbag prompt for the week.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Were you watching when David Justice hit his “get your tokens ready” homer in 2000? (Follow-up if so: Where were you?)

2. Who do you have tonight in Ravens/Bengals and Cowboys/Bucs?