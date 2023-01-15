Earlier this week, it was announced that players who are participating in this year’s World Baseball Classic will be reporting to their team on February 13th. This means that, as of this past Friday, we are officially less than one month away from the start of spring training! How have the members of the Yankees been spending their time?

Enjoying winter in the city

After five years in the Bronx, Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres has officially become a New Yorker. Why is that? Earlier this week, he had his first hot dog from an NYC street vendor, affectionately known as “dirty water dogs.”

He wasn’t the only member of the Yankees lineup who spent time hanging out in New York City. In what has become a regular occurrence, Harrison Bader was spotted at Madison Square Garden, this time at a Rangers game.

Injured pitchers working their way back

Yankees reliever Michael King ended a breakout 2022 with a major win, announcing on Instagram that he and his fiancé had gotten engaged. Well, King didn’t spend too long celebrating, as he has been spending time working out to prepare for the spring.

Fortunately for the Yankees, King doesn’t appear to be suffering any ill effects from the elbow injury that ended his season prematurely last year, which fortunately did not require Tommy John surgery.

Luis Gil, who saw Tommy John surgery end his own 2022, posted a picture of himself going through some stretches on Twitter.

Gearing up and ready to go

The injured players aren’t the only ones ramping up their training. No. 2 prospect Oswald Peraza shared a video of himself on Twitter hitting an absolute bomb as he prepares to fight for the starting shortstop job with Isiah Kiner-Falefa and fellow prospect Oswaldo Cabrera.

Catcher Jose Trevino, meanwhile, is clearly not satisfied with just one Platinum Glove. He was spotting working on fielding throws to the plate at the Field Sports Training facility in Nashville.

.@HipHipJose5's putting in the work to win another Platinum Glove



(via Instagram: fieldsportstraining) pic.twitter.com/AUHGE2jveM — YES Network (@YESNetwork) January 12, 2023

Perhaps not surprisingly, Trevino wasn’t in Nashville just to work on his own game. That particular video, in fact, was filmed at the American Baseball Coaches Association convention, as Trevino demonstrated to coaches in attendance how to employ the Fielder’s Dome Mat during practices.