Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/15/23

Mid-January isn’t the time you expect to get frustrating injury news, but that’s just what we got yesterday, as we learned Frankie Montas will likely miss at least a month of the season with shoulder inflammation. The Yankees’ historic first-half success in 2022 was powered by sterling rotation health, something they won’t have even from day one in 2023.

Elsewhere, today, Matt looks at Bobby Murcer’s cycle, and how it did more to help the Yankees win than any other such game. Estevão reflects on how a trade a Yankee rival made this winter demonstrates one of New York’s organizational strengths, and remembers how Derek Jeter came to be available to the Yankees in the 1992 MLB Draft. Meanwhile, Alex analyzes pitching coach Matt Blake’s apparent ability to help his staff suppress BABIP, and John takes a spin around Yankee social media.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who will see their role increase the most for the Yankees with Frankie Montas set to miss the start of the season?

2. Who’s more likely to pull off an upset in today’s NFL games, the Giants, or one of the two teams lacking a starting quarterback in the Ravens and Dolphins?