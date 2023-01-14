Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/14/23

We’re half a month into January already, if you can believe it. The new year is racing on by, doing its best to speedrun us out of the offseason and into spring training. It’s been one of the busiest offseasons in recent memory, a critical one to look back on in five years’ time and see just how impactful it was to some franchises. There’s still time for some last-minute twist to get yet another big deal out there, but at this point I won’t hold my breath.

Just because the days are flying by doesn’t mean we don’t have anything for you here, though. Josh begins the day with a discussion on the sport’s future with sportwashing popping up in other areas around the world, and then John dives into some famous Yankees who came back for a final stint with the team in honor of Andrew McCutchen’s return to the Pirates. Kevin has some words of caution for the 2023 team, Estevão reflects on the decisions that allowed Derek Jeter to fall into the Yankees’ hands, and Matt traces newest Yankee captain Aaron Judge back to the original captain in just a handful of careers.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Which active former Yankee could you see ending their career back in New York?

2. Predictions for Wild Card Weekend in the NFL?