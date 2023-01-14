Around the Empire: Yankees news - 1/14/23

NJ.com | Mike Rosenstein: With other puzzle pieces put in place, the left field spot for the Yankees has been the position most speculated over. While Bryan Reynolds have been among those brought up, it is the belief of some Yankees watcher — Michael Kay and Jack Curry — that the team may very well go into the season with Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera, and others already on the roster as the options for left. However, they also speculate that the Yankees may not finish the season that way.

FanGraphs | David Laurila: Joey Gallo’s tenure with the Yankees did not go as anyone would’ve hoped, but in his departure the team did managed to get an interesting prospect back in pitcher Clayton Beeter. Here is a discussion with Beeter discussing the trade that brought him over from the Dodgers and the differences in playing for the two organizations.

MLB.com | Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Sam Dykstra: Sunday will be the opening of the international signing period as teams are set to add to their prospect ranks. In honor of that, here is a look at the top international signing acquisition for each team’s current minor league system. Not shockingly, the Yankees’ nominee is Jasson Domínguez, who had received a lot of hype since his signing, and is generally considered a top 50ish prospect right now.

Finally, in case you missed it, the Yankees agreed to deals with a few different players, avoiding arbitration with 2022 All-Stars Nestor Cortes, Jose Trevino, and Clay Holmes. Starting pitcher Frankie Montas and backup catcher Kyle Higashioka also settled. Check out the details of their signings in Andrés’ arb tracker from last night, right here.

As of when this news roundup is going live, the players who have yet to settle are second baseman Gleyber Torres and a quartet of pitchers: Wandy Peralta, Jonathan Loáisiga, Domingo Germán, and Michael King