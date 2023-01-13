Yankees 2023 arbitration tracker

It’s a busy day for every MLB team, including the New York Yankees.

Today was the deadline for players and teams to exchange arbitration figures. Players from year three to year six of their service time clock go through the arbitration process. If, after exchanging figures, they can’t reach an agreement on their 2023 salary, an independent arbitrator will pick one side and that’s going to be the number.

Before the deadline, however, dozens of players simply settle with their respective ballclubs on a salary. Entering the day, the Yankees had 12 arbitration-eligible players, but two of them — Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Lou Trivino — had already agreed to deals in November.

The first one to settle on Friday was starting pitcher Frankie Montas, who agreed to a $7.5 million salary according to Mark Feinsand. He made a little over $3.2 million in 2022 and will be a free agent next offseason.

The other 10 arbitration-eligible players on the Yankees are Wandy Peralta, Gleyber Torres, Clay Holmes, Jonathan Loáisiga, Domingo Germán, Kyle Higashioka, Nestor Cortes, Jose Trevino, and Michael King. We’ll be on alert for any updates on this group throughout the night as news breaks.