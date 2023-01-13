Yankees 2023 arbitration tracker

It’s a busy day for every MLB team, including the New York Yankees.

Today was the deadline for players and teams to exchange arbitration figures. Players from year three to year six of their service time clock go through the arbitration process. If, after exchanging figures, they can’t reach an agreement on their 2023 salary, an independent arbitrator will pick one side and that’s going to be the number.

Before the deadline, however, dozens of players simply settle with their respective ballclubs on a salary. Entering the day, the Yankees had 12 arbitration-eligible players, but two of them — Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Lou Trivino — had already agreed to deals in November.

The first one to settle on Friday was starting pitcher Frankie Montas, who agreed to a $7.5 million salary according to Mark Feinsand. He made a little over $3.2 million in 2022 and will be a free agent next offseason.

Jon Heyman reported that backup catcher Kyle Higashioka and the Yankees settled on a one-year contract worth just over $1.46 million. The backstop is entering his second season of arbitration.

Two more signings to report, both from Feinsand within minutes of each other. Reliever Clay Holmes will get $3.3 million next year, with incentives for up to $100,000 based on how many games he finishes (if he can reclaim his closer’s role, that will help). Fellow 2022 All-Star Nestor Cortes gets a pay bump to $3.2 million in his first year of arbitration, which has to feel good after the long journey the former 36th-rounder took to get to this point.

It’s back to Heyman for signing No. 5, and it’s a third 2022 All-Star. Like Cortes, Jose Trevino was in his first year of arb-eligibility, and the defending Platinum Glove Award winner is getting $2.36 million for 2023.

The other arbitration-eligible players on the Yankees are Wandy Peralta, Gleyber Torres, Jonathan Loáisiga, Domingo Germán, and Michael King. The latest word from Heyman is that all but Torres (and perhaps Peralta) are very close to signing. We’ll be on alert for any updates on this group throughout the night as news breaks.