Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/13/23

Today is Friday the 13th. The next Friday the 13th will be in October, which is kind of amusing to think about for reasons beyond the spookiness and Jason Voorhees-ness. We’ll at least know the regular-season fate of the 2023 Yankees by then! Maybe that will be the spookiest thing of all.

Today on the site, Marcus will reveal his No. 4-ranked Yankees prospect, Jeff will offer a birthday-tribute to his Yankees-loving grandfather, and Peter will present the final addition to the series on the Best 25 Playoff Games of the Past 25 Years. Later on, Malachi will ponder how pitchers will approach Aaron Judge fresh off his 62-homer MVP season, Casey will discuss the amusing divide in baseball fandom from growing up in the New York area, and Matt will look back on a forgotten Yankees/Highlanders pennant race from 1906.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who is your favorite No. 13 in Yankees history? (Feel free to peruse options.)

2. Does Carlos Correa back on the Twins mean you think they’ll win the AL Central this time around? Or are you leaning toward the Guardians or White Sox?