Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/12/23

Good morning, and welcome to another January Thursday. Carlos Correa was officially announced as a Twin yesterday, bringing one of the biggest storylines of the offseason at last to a close. We’re now left with the stragglers of the free agent class out on the market, with not much business left to be settled between now and spring training.

On the site, we reach the penultimate game in our Top 25 Best Playoff Games, as Josh recounts perhaps the high-water mark of the Baby Bomber era, Game 4 of the 2017 ALCS. Gary continues his Passing Through Pinstripes series, Malachi starts looking at some of the best at-bats by Yankee pitchers from last year. Plus, Sam waxes poetic about walking down the exit ramps at Yankee Stadium after a victory, and Esteban examines the ZiPS projections for the Yankees (spoiler: they look pretty good!).

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who will record more plate appearances in the majors this year, Oswald Peraza, or Anthony Volpe?

2. With Carlos Correa no longer a Met, who do you have as NL East favorite now?