Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/11/23

For the third, and perhaps final time, Carlos Correa has a big-ticket free agent deal secured. This one is for far less than his previous agreements with the Giants and Mets, and has some non-guaranteed figures down the line, but given all of the confusion and concern around his health there was bound to be a significantly different numbers. That he’s staying with the Twins after all of this is objectively funny, but assuming this time he’s staying for good the board should officially be clear of all of the major free agents. That means that the remaining couple of months until baseball returns could be a slow burn unless the trade market heats up (Pittsburgh, that’s your cue), so we’ll see what we get.

In the meantime, we’ll keep on keeping on over here. Esteban leads us off with a redux on his Yankees at-bat of the week series highlighting some of the missed critical at-bats throughout the year, and Matt follows with a look back at the pivotal Game 5 in the 2017 ALDS. Finally, Peter takes a glance at Matt Moore’s transformation into a quality reliever and examines whether he could have a fit on the 2023 team.

Questions/Prompts:

1. What was the biggest at-bat you can remember from last year?

2. Seriously, this Correa deal is going to be signed this time, right?